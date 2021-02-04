On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Trial 2 for Individual 1” Preet answers listener questions about the Trump legal team’s impeachment brief, the possibility of the Manhattan District Attorney prosecuting Steve Bannon, and Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s powerful speech upon receiving his prison sentence.

Preet also discusses the arrival of Doing Justice, the new free six-part podcast based on Preet’s bestselling book of the same name. (Listen to the second episode on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.)

Then, Preet is joined by Congressman Adam Schiff and Dan Goldman to discuss the upcoming Senate impeachment trial of former president Donald Trump.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Preet, Schiff, and Goldman discuss how we should judge former Vice President Pence and former Attorney General Bill Barr, and talk about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s dangerous rhetoric.

To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.



As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

Q&A:

“Answer of President Donald John Trump to Article 1: Incitement of Insurrection,” Brief , 2/2/2021

Shayna Jacobs, “Manhattan district attorney considering prosecuting Stephen Bannon following his pardon by Trump in federal fraud case,” Washington Post , 2/2/2021

“‘Vladimir the Poisoner’ A translation of Alexey Navalny’s speech in court on February 2,” Meduza , 2/2/2021

THE INTERVIEW

Dan Goldman on Stay Tuned with Preet , CAFE , 2/13/2020

Congressman Adam Schiff on Stay Tuned with Preet , CAFE , 3/8/2018

THE SECOND IMPEACHMENT:

“H. Res. 24: Impeaching Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors,” Congress.gov , 1/11/2021

Ryan Carter, “Impeachment comes full circle for L.A. Rep. Adam Schiff,” Los Angeles Daily News , 1/13/2021

“The Impeachment and Trial of a Former President,” Congressional Research Service , 1/15/2021

Nicholas Fandos and Jonathan Martin, “McConnell Was Done With Trump. His Party Said Not So Fast,” New York Times , 1/27/2021

Corey Brettschneider and Jeffrey K. Tulis, “No, Trump can’t pardon himself or other insurrectionists. Impeachment would strip him of that power,” Washington Post , 1/15/2021

Tom McCarthy, “Trump impeachment trial: Democrats warn Trump ‘will do it again’ if acquitted,” The Guardian , 2/3/2020

Jacob Knutson, “Lamar Alexander says House proved Trump withheld aid to pressure Ukraine,” Axios , 2/2/2020

THE INSURRECTION

Devlin Barrett and Matt Zapotosky, “FBI report warned of ‘war’ at Capitol, contradicting claims there was no indication of looming violence,” Washington Post , 1/12/2021

David Cohen, “Maryland’s governor still baffled by delay in approval for National Guard help,” Politico , 1/10/2021

Maggie Haberman, “Trump Told Crowd ‘You Will Never Take Back Our Country With Weakness,’” New York Times , 1/6/2021

Danny Cevallos, “Trump’s speech is probably defensible in every court — except, perhaps, the Senate,” NBC News , 1/14/2021

Fabiola Cineas, “Donald Trump is the accelerant,” Vox , 1/9/2021

Laura Bogart, “Trump tried to act like a mob boss. Instead he’s just a thug,” The Week , 1/19/2021

Ryan Goodman and Justin Hendrix, ““Fight for Trump”: Video Evidence of Incitement at the Capitol,” Just Security , 1/25/2021

Alexandra Petri, “Opinion: We love you. You’re very special. Go home,” Washington Post , 1/7/2021

Katie Benner, “Trump and Justice Dept. Lawyer Said to Have Plotted to Oust Acting Attorney General,” New York Times , 1/22/2021

Fiona Hill, “Yes, It Was a Coup Attempt. Here’s Why,” Politico , 1/11/2021

John Nichols, “Trump’s Congressional Co-Conspirators Are Just As Guilty as the President,” The Nation , 1/13/2021

HOUSE MANAGERS

Allyson Waller, “Here Are the House Managers in Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial,” New York Times , 1/26/2021

Kelsey Snell, “Amid Grief, Rep. Jamie Raskin Leads Trump Impeachment Effort In Senate,” NPR , 1/27/2021

Alia Slisco, “Who Is Barry Berke? Dems’ Lead Counsel Named For Trump’s Second Impeachment Trial,” Newsweek , 1/15/2021

CONGRESSIONAL CULPABILITY

Jaclyn Peiser, “Trump supporters heckle Romney, chanting ‘traitor’ on flight to D.C.,” Washington Post , 1/6/2021

Annie Grayer, “Capitol Police investigating after congressman discovered carrying a gun when attempting to go on the House floor,” CNN , 1/22/2021

Jordan Williams, “Parkland shooting survivor calls on GOP to denounce Rep. Greene after video,” The Hill , 1/28/2021

Amanda Holpuch, “Ocasio-Cortez rejects support from Ted Cruz: ‘You almost had me murdered,’” The Guardian , 1/28/2021

“Committees Open Review of Insurrection at Capitol and Threats to Stop Peaceful Transition of Power,” House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence , 1/16/2021

“Domestic Terrorism and the Attack on the U.S. Capitol,” Congressional Research Service , 1/13/2021

David Smith, “Boost for Trump as 45 Republican senators vote to dismiss impeachment,” The Guardian , 1/26/2021

BUTTON