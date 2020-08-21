|
August 21, 2020

United Security Sample: The Double-Edged Sword of Technology

  • Show Notes

In this sample from the United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down the policy considerations and legal authorities associated with President Trump’s decision to ban Tiktok and WeChat by executive orders. 

In the full episode, Lisa and Ken make sense of:

— The new revelations unearthed by Volume 5 of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s final report. 

— Concerns about cryptocurrency as a method of terrorist financing, as highlighted by the Justice Department’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrencies last week. 

— The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and the troubling enforcement of Hong Kong’s new national security law.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: 

  • “Executive Order on Addressing the Threat Posed by TikTok,” WhiteHouse.gov, 8/6/2020
  • “Executive Order on Addressing the Threat Posed by WeChat,” WhiteHouse.gov, 8/6/2020
  • “Executive Order on Securing the Information and Communications Technology and Services Supply Chain,” WhiteHouse.gov, 5/17/2019
  • Ana Swanson, “Trump’s Orders on WeChat and TikTok Are Uncertain. That May Be the Point,” New York Times, 8/7/2020
  • Raymond Zhong, “How TikTok’s Owner Tried, and Failed, to Cross the U.S.-China Divide,” New York Times, 8/3/2020
  • Nitish Pahwa, “What Indians Lost When Their Government Banned TikTok,” Slate, 8/7/2020
  • Nandita Bose, “U.S. Senate votes to ban TikTok app on government devices,” Reuters, 8/6/2020
  • Russell Brandom, “The biggest problem with Microsoft’s fractured TikTok deal,” The Verge, 8/4/2020
  • Donie O’Sullivan, “Trump’s campaign was trolled by TikTok users in Tulsa,” CNN, 6/21/2020
  • Elena Chatchko, “Could the TikTok and WeChat Executive Orders Undermine IEEPA?,” Lawfare, 8/8/2020

