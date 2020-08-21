United Security Sample: The Double-Edged Sword of Technology

In this sample from the United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down the policy considerations and legal authorities associated with President Trump’s decision to ban Tiktok and WeChat by executive orders.

In the full episode, Lisa and Ken make sense of:

— The new revelations unearthed by Volume 5 of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence’s final report.

— Concerns about cryptocurrency as a method of terrorist financing, as highlighted by the Justice Department’s largest-ever seizure of cryptocurrencies last week.

— The arrest of media tycoon Jimmy Lai and the troubling enforcement of Hong Kong’s new national security law.

