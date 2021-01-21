On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Who is Joe Biden?” Preet answers listener questions about former President Trump’s final pardons and about Doing Justice, the new podcast adaptation of his bestselling book. Listen to an excerpt on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts..

Then, Preet is joined by Evan Osnos, a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, to talk about President Biden’s long road to the White House.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Preet and Osnos talk about their shared philosophy professor Michael Sandel and the political relevance of his ideas about meritocracy.

To listen, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: David Kurlander, Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

