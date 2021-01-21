On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Who is Joe Biden?” Preet answers listener questions about former President Trump’s final pardons and about Doing Justice, the new podcast adaptation of his bestselling book. Listen to an excerpt on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts..
Then, Preet is joined by Evan Osnos, a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, to talk about President Biden’s long road to the White House.
In the Stay Tuned bonus, Preet and Osnos talk about their shared philosophy professor Michael Sandel and the political relevance of his ideas about meritocracy.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- Preet’s Tweet about Sheldon Silver, Twitter, 1/19/2021
- Jen Chung and Christopher Robbins, “Trump Grants Clemency To 144 People, Including Steve Bannon, But Not Sheldon Silver,” Gothamist, 1/20/2021
- Greg Sargent, “Trump ends it all with one final scam — and it bodes badly for Trumpism’s future,” Washington Post, 1/20/2021
THE INTERVIEW:
- Evan Osnos, Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now, Scribner, 10/27/2020
- Evan Osnos, Wildland: The Making of America’s Fury, Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 9/14/2021
THE INSURRECTION
- Evan Osnos, “Mob Rule in the Capitol,” The New Yorker, 1/6/2021
- Evan Osnos, “Pulling Our Politics Back from the Brink,” The New Yorker, 11/9/2020
- Evan Osnos, “Foreign Correspondence,” The New Yorker, 3/24/2009
- “Who were they? Records reveal Trump fans who stormed Capitol,” Associated Press, 1/12/2021
BIDEN’S LIFE
- Evan Osnos, “‘We Bidens,’ An American Family,” The New Yorker, 6/1/2015
- Evan Osnos, “Biden, Alone in a Crowd,” The New Yorker, 9/11/2015
- Evan Osnos, “Why Biden Didn’t Run,” The New Yorker, 10/21/2015
- Evan Osnos, “Can Biden’s Center Hold,” The New Yorker, 8/23/2020
- “Biden gives remarks before leaving for Washington,” ABC News, 1/19/2021
- Chris Welch, “Stephen Colbert’s interview with Joe Biden is the best he’s ever done,” The Verge, 9/11/2015
- Hank Stuever, “2019’s best TV moment? It was Stephen Colbert answering Anderson Cooper’s question about grief,” Washington Post, 12/23/2019
- “Biden Resting After Surgery For Second Brain Aneurysm,” New York Times, 5/4/1988
- Meredith Newman, “What Joe Biden learned from his life-threatening brain aneurysms,” Delaware Online, 3/18/2019
- Brian Naylor, “Biden’s Road to Senate Took Tragic Turn,” NPR, 10/8/2007
- Peter Baker and Maggie Haberman, “Joe Biden Concludes There’s No Time for a 2016 Run,” New York Times, 10/21/2015
BIDEN’S RUN
- Evan Osnos, “The Biden Agenda,” New Yorker, 7/20/2014
- Matt Flegenheimer, “Biden’s First Run for President Was a Calamity. Some Missteps Still Resonate,” New York Times, 6/3/2019
- Michael Cooper, “Biden-Giuliani Smackdown Enlivens Campaign Trail,” New York Times, 11/1/2007
- Xuan Thai and Ted Barrett, “Biden’s description of Obama draws scrutiny,” CNN, 2/9/2007
- Jonathan Allen, “Why Jimmy Carter is a great American leader,” Vox, 8/20/2015
- Jonathan Alter, Jimmy Carter: His Very Best, Simon & Schuster, 9/29/2020
- Kai Bird, The Outlier: The Unfinished Presidency of Jimmy Carter, Penguin, 5/11/2021
BIDEN’S RISE
- Jim Newell, “When Joe Biden Was the Candidate of the Young,” Slate, 6/11/2019
- Jennifer Senior, “Meet Young Joe Biden, the ‘Wild Stallion,’” New York Times, 8/15/2020
- Richard Ben Cramer, What It Takes: The Way to the White House, Vintage, 6/1/1993
BIDEN AND OBAMA
- Michael Takiff, “Why doesn’t Obama like to schmooze?” CNN, 9/4/2012
- “Tearful Joe Biden awarded freedom medal by Obama,” BBC, 1/13/2017
- Alex Thompson, “‘The President Was Not Encouraging’: What Obama Really Thought About Biden,” Politico, 8/14/2020
- Glenn Thrush, “Obama and Biden’s Relationship Looks Rosy. It Wasn’t Always That Simple,” New York Times, 8/16/2019
BIDEN’S PRESIDENCY
- Abdul El-Sayed, “Message to progressives: This could be Biden’s LBJ moment,” CNN, 8/19/2020
- Joshua Zeitz, “What Everyone Gets Wrong About LBJ’s Great Society,” Politico, 1/28/2018
- Ritu Prasad, “Biden cabinet: Does this new team better reflect America?” BBC, 12/17/2020
- Michael D. Shear and Michael Crowley, “Biden Cabinet Leans Centrist, Leaving Some Liberals Frustrated,” New York Times, 12/19/2020
- Alana Austin, “Rep. Jim Clyburn shares his political philosophy through turtles,” Live 5, 5/22/2019
- Calvin Woodward, “Obama, Trump and the ‘zigzag’ nation,” Associated Press, 11/9/2016
- Jeanna Smialek, “A Look at What’s in Biden’s $1.9 Trillion Stimulus Plan,” New York Times, 1/14/2021
- Michael Ettlinger, “5 ideas to reform the filibuster that Joe Manchin might actually support,” Vox, 1/19/2021
- Joan Biskupic, “With Merrick Garland pick, Biden signals stark contrast with Trump on Justice Department,” CNN, 1/8/2021