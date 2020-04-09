Trump v. The Invisible Enemy (with Peter Baker)

Show Notes

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Trump v. The Invisible Enemy,” Preet answers listener questions about:

— The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Wisconsin’s plan to extend absentee voting amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic

— Whether recently fired Inspector General for the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson could sue the government for wrongful termination, and the parallels to the firing of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe

— Transitioning from the military into the field of law

Then, Preet is joined by Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times and a political analyst for MSNBC. Baker has covered four White Houses: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and, now, Trump.

To listen to Stay Tuned bonus content, become a member of CAFE Insider. And if you haven’t already, listen to this week’s full episode of the CAFE Insider podcast for free. Sign up to receive a link to the episode at cafe.com/preet.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

THE Q&A

WISCONSIN PRIMARY:

The Republican National Committee v. The Democratic National Committee (2020), the Supreme Court’s 4/6/20 decision on absentee voting in Wisconsin amid coronavirus pandemic

Natasha Korecki, Zach Montellaro, Caitlin Oprysko, “Rain, hail, lawsuits and the coronavirus crisis fail to halt Wisconsin election,” Politico, 4/7/20

“Wisconsin Set to Vote on Tuesday after Court Overrules Governor’s Postponement,” New York Times, 4/6/20

MICHAEL ATKINSON FIRING:

Statement of Michael K. Atkinson, Inspector General of the Intelligence Community on his Removal from Office, 4/5/20

Charlie Savage, “Inspector General Fired by Trump Urges Whistle-Blowers ‘to Bravely Speak Up,’” New York Times, 4/6/20

Grace Segers, Kathryn Watson, Emily Tillett, “Spy chief defends handling of ‘unprecedented’ whistleblower complaint,” CBS News, 9/26/19

“Schiff plans to investigate Trump firing intel watchdog,” The Hill (4/7/20)

Burgess Everett and Andrew Desiderio, “Grassley seeks explanation of Trump’s firing of Atkinson,” Politico, 4/7/20

Complaint: McCabe v. Barr, DOJ, Wray, FBI (August 2019)

Kyle Cheney, “Andrew McCabe sues DOJ, claims his firing was ‘retaliation’ directed by Trump,” Politico, 8/8/19

THE INTERVIEW

BAKER BYLINES:

Baker, Katie Rogers, David Enrich & Maggie Haberman, “Trump’s Aggressive Advocacy of Malaria Drug for Treating Coronavirus Divides Medical Community,” NYT, 4/6/20

Baker, Maggie Haberman & James Glanz, “Tensions Persis Between Trump and Medical Advisers Over the Coronavirus,” NYT, 4/3/20

Baker, Maggie Haberman, Zolan Kanno-Youngs & Noah Weiland, “Kushner Puts Himself in Middle of White House’s Chaotic Coronavirus Response,” NYT, 4/2/20

Baker & Maggie Haberman, “Used to Meeting Challenges with Bluster and Force, Trump Confronts a Crisis Unlike Any Before,” NYT, 3/21/20

Baker, “Fourth Time’s the Charm? Mark Meadows Takes Over Trump’s White House,” NYT, 3/7/20

Baker, “Donald Trump Is Sworn In as President, Capping His Swift Ascent,” New York Times, 1/20/17

Baker, “Obama Takes Oath, and Nation in Crisis Embraces the Moment,” New York Times, 1/20/09

CAPT. CROZIER:

Matthias Gafni and Joe Garofoli, “Exclusive: Captain of aircraft carrier with growing coronavirus outbreak pleads for help from Navy,” SF Chronicle, 3/31/20

Eric Schmitt and John Ismay, “He Led a Top Navy Ship. Now He Sits in Quarantine, Fired and Infected,” NYT, 4/5/20

COVERING PRESIDENTS:

“For journalists covering Trump, the new reality at the White House,” NBCNews, 4/4/20

“Clinton Standard Time,” Washington Post, 1/12/93

Transcript: Charlie Gibson Interviews President Bush, ABC News, 11/28/08

Alex Lockie, “Obama: Here’s what surprised me most about being president,” Business Insider, 1/16/17

PREPARATION FOR PANDEMIC:

Tony Romm: “Underfunded, understaffed and under siege: Unemployment offices nationwide are struggling to do their jobs,” Washington Post, 4/6/20

Paul Farhi, “NBC’s Peter Alexander asked Trump to reassure Americans about coronavirus. Trump berated him instead,” Washington Post, 3/20/20

Cleve R. Wootson, Jr., Lori Rozsa & Brady Dennis, “As Coronavirus cases surge in Florida, fears mount that action came too late,” Washington Post, 4/2/20

John Barry: The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History, Penguin Random House (2005)

Matthew Mosk: “George W. Bush in 2005: ‘If we wait for a pandemic to appear, it will be too late to prepare,’” ABCNews, 4/5/20

STAY TUNED:

Susan Glasser’s interview, 12/19/19

Maggie Haberman interview, 1/4/18

THE BUTTON