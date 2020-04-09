Trump v. The Invisible Enemy (with Peter Baker)

Show Notes

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Trump v. The Invisible Enemy,” Preet answers listener questions about:

— The Supreme Court’s 5-4 decision on Wisconsin’s plan to extend absentee voting amid the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic

— Whether recently fired Inspector General for the Intelligence Community Michael Atkinson could sue the government for wrongful termination, and the parallels to the firing of former Deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe

— Transitioning from the military into the field of law

Then, Preet is joined by Peter Baker, the chief White House correspondent for The New York Times and a political analyst for MSNBC. Baker has covered four White Houses: Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and, now, Trump.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

THE Q&A

WISCONSIN PRIMARY:

MICHAEL ATKINSON FIRING: 

THE INTERVIEW

BAKER BYLINES:

CAPT. CROZIER:

COVERING PRESIDENTS:

PREPARATION FOR PANDEMIC:

STAY TUNED:

THE BUTTON

