July 27, 2020

United Security Sample: Blended Threat: Twitter & China

In this sample from the United Security podcast, Lisa and Ken make sense of the recent Twitter hack which has renewed concerns about cyber vulnerabilities related to the upcoming election.

In the full episode, they discuss the escalating tensions between the U.S. and China, with the Trump Administration’s decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston and the Justice Department’s indictment of two Chinese nationals. Plus, reporting that President Trump has provided secret orders authorizing the CIA to conduct covert cyber attacks.

Stay Tuned

