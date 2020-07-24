|
July 24, 2020

United Security: Blended Threat: Twitter & China

In this episode of the United Security podcast, Lisa and Ken make sense of the recent Twitter hack which has renewed concerns about cyber vulnerabilities related to the upcoming election; escalating tensions between the U.S. and China with the Trump Administration’s decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston and the Justice Department’s indictment of two Chinese nationals; and reporting that President Trump has provided secret orders authorizing the CIA to conduct covert cyber attacks. 

Twitter Hack

  • Mark Landler and Stephen Castle, “‘No One’ Protected British Democracy from Russia, U.K, Report Concludes,” New York Times, 7/21/20
  • Neil A. Lewis, “Internet Executives Are Reassured After White House Meeting,” New York Times, 2/16/00
  • President Clinton’s Remarks at Internet Security Roundtable, CSPAN, 2/15/00
  • Robert Mueller Remarks on Mafiaboy, RSA Cyber Security Conference, 03/01/12

Indictment of Chinese Nationals Charged with Hacking U.S. Targets

  • Special Cafe Podcast: Cyberspace with John Carlin featuring John Demers, 6/05/20
  • Department of Justice Indictment of Li Xiaoyou and Dong Jiazhi, 7/7/20
  • Assistant Attorney General John Demers’ Remarks on Indictment of Li Xiaoyou and Dong Jiazhi, 7/21/20
  • Geneva Convention Rule 35. Directing an attack against a zone established to shelter the wounded, the sick and civilians from the effects of hostilities is prohibited, ICRC
  • Department of Justice Indictment, “U.S. Charges Five Chinese Military Hackers for Cyber Espionage Against U.S. Corporations and a Labor Organization for Commercial Advantage,” Press Release, 5/19/14 
  • Department of Justice Indictment, “Defense Department Official and Two Others Arrested on Espionage Charges Involving China,” Press Release, 2/11/08
  • Ken Wainstein, Chuck Rosenberg, and Tom O’Brien on Chinese Espionage Charges, CSPAN, 2/11/08
  • Director of National Intelligence J. Michael McConnell’s Testimony on the 2007 Protect America Act, Senate Judiciary Committee, 9/25/07
  • Julie Hirschfield Davis and David E. Sanger, “Obama and Xi Jinping of China Agree to Steps on Cybertheft,” New York Times, 9/25/15
  • Jack Goldsmith, Robert D. Williams, “The Failure of the United States’ Chinese-Hacking Indictment Strategy,” Lawfare Blog, 12/28/18
  • Edward Wong, Lara Jakes, and Steven Lee Myers, “U.S. Orders China to Close Houston Consulate, Citing Efforts to Steal Trade Secrets,” New York Times, 7/23/20
  • Margaret Thatcher on handover of Hong Kong, AP Archive, 1984

CIA Cyber Authority 

  • Zach Dorfman, Kim Zetter, Jenna McLaughlin, and Sean D.Naylor, “Exclusive: Secret Trump order gives CIA more powers to launch cyberattacks,” Yahoo News, 7/15/20

United Security

