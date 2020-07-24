United Security: Blended Threat: Twitter & China

In this episode of the United Security podcast, Lisa and Ken make sense of the recent Twitter hack which has renewed concerns about cyber vulnerabilities related to the upcoming election; escalating tensions between the U.S. and China with the Trump Administration’s decision to close the Chinese consulate in Houston and the Justice Department’s indictment of two Chinese nationals; and reporting that President Trump has provided secret orders authorizing the CIA to conduct covert cyber attacks.
Twitter Hack
Indictment of Chinese Nationals Charged with Hacking U.S. Targets
CIA Cyber Authority
