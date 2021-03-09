Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the impending investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the jury selection process in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the police officer charged for the death of George Floyd. They also reflect on the alarming rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans during the pandemic.

