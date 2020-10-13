Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s involvement in the Trump administration’s child separation policy at the US-Mexico border.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss the vice presidential debate, Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing, the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, and more.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

“‘We Need to Take Away Children,’ No Matter How Young, Justice Dept. Officials Said,” NYT, 10/6/20