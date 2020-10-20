Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Anne break down the multitude of questions raised by the controversial New York Post article that sought to implicate Vice President Joe Biden in corruption related to a Ukrainian energy firm linked to Hunter Biden.

In the full episode, Preet and Anne discuss Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings, the terrorism charges in the foiled plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, the DOJ “unmasking” probe investigating Obama administration officials that concluded without any charges or a public report, and more.

To listen to the full episode, and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including the newly launched United Security and Cyber Space podcasts, try out the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Sign up to receive the weekly CAFE Brief newsletter, featuring analysis by Elie Honig: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is produced by CAFE Studios.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

“EXCLUSIVE: Fox News Passed on Hunter Biden Laptop Story Over Credibility Concerns,” Mediaite, 10/19/20

“New York Post Published Hunter Biden Report Amid Newsroom Doubts,” NYT, 10/18/20

“White House was warned Giuliani was target of Russian intelligence operation to feed misinformation to Trump,” WaPo, 10/15/20