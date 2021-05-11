Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the federal civil rights charges against Derek Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis police officers in connection with the killing of George Floyd.

In the full episode, they discuss the debate surrounding a juror in the Chauvin trial whose previously-undisclosed attendance of an MLK-inspired March on Washington could constitute grounds for an appeal. They also break down the latest in the sagas of Rudy Giuliani and Bill Barr.

