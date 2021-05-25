Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down New York Attorney General Letitia James’ decision to join the Manhattan District Attorney’s criminal investigation into The Trump Organization.

In the full episode, they discuss the debate in Congress over launching a 9/11-style commission to investigate the January 6th insurrection at the Capitol, and the Supreme Court’s decision to review a major abortion case.

This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

U.S. Constitution, Article IV, Section 2Florida Criminal Procedure §941.02 – Fugitives from justice; duty of Governor