Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the news that the DOJ under Attorney General Merrick Garland is maintaining its position that it should defend Donald Trump against a defamation suit brought by E. Jean Carroll, a writer who has accused Trump of raping her in the 1990s.

In the full episode, they discuss newly-released emails that show former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows pressuring the DOJ to investigate election fraud conspiracy theories. Plus, they break down new developments in the investigations into Donald Trump and Matt Gaetz.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, including audio notes from Preet, Joyce, Elie Honig, Barb McQuade, Asha Rangappa, Melissa Murray, and more try the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Use special code JOYCE for 50% off on the annual membership price.

Sign up to receive the free weekly CAFE Brief newsletter: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Sam Ozer-Staton – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

Subscribe to Now & Then, hosted by historians Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman: Apple Podcasts, Spotify