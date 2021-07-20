Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down the new DOJ guidance that limits when prosecutors can secretly obtain reporters’ phone and email records.

In the full episode, Preet and Joyce discuss the inspector general report that criticizes the FBI for failing to pursue sex-abuse charges against former USA gymnastics team national doctor Larry Nassar, and a federal judge’s decision to prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from admitting new applicants to the DACA program.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, try the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Use special code JOYCE for 50% off on the annual membership price.

Sign up to receive the free weekly CAFE Brief newsletter: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution

“Use of Compulsory Process to Obtain Information From, or Records of, Members of the News Media,” Attorney General memo, 7/19/21