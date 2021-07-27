Related Content: Listen to full episode here

In this sample from the CAFE Insider podcast, Preet and Joyce break down Mississippi’s legal brief asking the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

In the full episode, they discuss Trump ally Tom Barrack’s indictment on charges of illegally lobbying on behalf of the United Arab Emirates, and the first felony sentence for a Jan. 6th Capitol rioter.

To listen to the full episode and get access to all exclusive CAFE Insider content, try the membership free for two weeks: www.cafe.com/insider

Use special code JOYCE for 50% off on the annual membership price.

Sign up to receive the free weekly CAFE Brief newsletter: www.cafe.com/brief

This podcast is brought to you by CAFE Studios and Vox Media Podcast Network.

Tamara Sepper – Executive Producer; Adam Waller – Senior Editorial Producer; Matthew Billy – Audio Producer; Jake Kaplan – Editorial Producer

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, U.S. Supreme Court, brief for petitioners, 7/22/21

Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, U.S. Supreme Court, amicus brief of Senators Hawley, Lee, and Cruz, 7/26/21