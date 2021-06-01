“Backstage” is a special segment of Now & Then, exclusively for members of CAFE Insider. In this first episode of “Backstage,” Heather and Joanne talk about watching TV during the Vietnam era and discuss the dearth of foreign policy knowledge and media coverage in the contemporary U.S.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider Community
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
- Andrew Glass, “Demonstrators disrupt Republican National Convention, Aug. 22, 1972,” Politico, 8/21/2016
- Tim Findley, “Outside the Convention: Cops and Confusion,” Rolling Stone, 9/28/1972
- Traci Tong, “How the Vietnam War’s Napalm Girl found hope after tragedy,” PRI.org, 2/21/2018
- Nick Ut, “The Terror of War,” Time 100 Photos, 1972