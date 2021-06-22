“Backstage” is a special segment of “Now & Then” exclusively for members of CAFE Insider. In this installment, Heather and Joanne discuss the importance and dangers of faith and reflect on Eric Hoffer’s 1951 The True Believer.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
- “The History of Cecil the Sagehen,” Sagehens.com
- Eric Hoffer, The True Believer: Thoughts on the Nature of Mass Movements, HarperCollins, 1951
- Max Blumenthal, “Ike’s Other Warning,” New York Times, 9/2/2009
- “Text of J.K. Rowling’s speech,” Harvard Gazette, 2008