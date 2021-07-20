“Backstage” is a special segment of Now & Then exclusively for members of CAFE Insider. In this installment, Heather and Joanne reflect on the popularity and shifting reception of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton and answer listener questions.
Thank you for being a member of the CAFE Insider community.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
- Kate Keller, “The Issue on the Table: Is ‘Hamilton’ Good For History?,” Smithsonian Magazine, 5/30/2018
- Dawn Chmielewski, “Lin-Manuel Miranda’s ‘Hamilton’ Crashes Broadway’s Billion Dollar Club,” Forbes, 6/8/2020
- Aja Romano, “The backlash against In the Heights, explained,” Vox.com, 6/15/2020
- Max Larkin, “A Campus ‘Watchlist’ Reminds Professors Of Old Political Panics,” WBUR, 12/6/2016