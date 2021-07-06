“Backstage” is a special segment of “Now & Then” exclusively for members of CAFE Insider. In this installment, Heather and Joanne reflect on their experiences with historical reenactors and talk through their memories of the 1976 American Bicentennial.
REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
- American Revolution Bicentennial Commission: Hearings Before the Subcommittee on Federal Charters, Holidays and Celebrations, Google Books, 8/1/1972