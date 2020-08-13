America’s Caste System (with Isabel Wilkerson)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “America’s Caste System,” Preet answers listener questions about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and about the latest in the never-ending saga of the Michael Flynn case.

Then, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson joins Preet for a conversation about her new book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Wilkerson explains the difference between caste and race, the ways that Nazi Germany drew inspiration from American racism, and the need for radical empathy as we deal with our own enduring caste system.

