America’s Caste System (with Isabel Wilkerson)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “America’s Caste System,” Preet answers listener questions about New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit against the National Rifle Association and about the latest in the never-ending saga of the Michael Flynn case.
Then, Pulitzer Prize-winning author Isabel Wilkerson joins Preet for a conversation about her new book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents.” Wilkerson explains the difference between caste and race, the ways that Nazi Germany drew inspiration from American racism, and the need for radical empathy as we deal with our own enduring caste system.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- Anne Marimow and Spenser Hsu, “Appeals court seems unlikely to order judge to immediately dismiss Michael Flynn’s case,” Washington Post, 8/11/2020
- Byron Tau, “Justice Department Hints Decision to Drop Michael Flynn Case Came From Nonpublic Information,” Wall Street Journal, 8/11/2020
- “Attorney General James Files Lawsuit to Dissolve NRA,” New York Attorney General Press Release and the complaint, 8/6/2020
- Danny Hakim, “New York Attorney General Sues N.R.A. and Seeks Its Closure,” New York Times, 8/6/2020
- Ruth Marcus, “The NRA is a cesspool. That doesn’t mean it should be dissolved.” Washington Post, 8/9/2020
THE INTERVIEW:
- Isabel Wilkerson, Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, Random House, 8/4/2020
- Isabel Wilkerson, “America’s Enduring Caste System,” New York Times, 7/1/2020
- Isabel Wilkerson, The Warmth of Other Suns: The Epic Story of America’s Great Migration, Random House, 9/7/2010
- Dwight Garner, “Isabel Wilkerson’s ‘Caste’ Is an ‘Instant American Classic’ About Our Abiding Sin,” New York Times, 7/31/2020
RACE AND CASTE
- Eddie Glaude on Stay Tuned with Preet, CAFE, 7/23/2020
- James Baldwin, “On Being ‘White’…and Other Lies,” Banneker Institute, 1984
- “Jane Elliott’s ‘Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes’ Anti-Racism Exercise,” The Oprah Winfrey Show, 1992
- Jane Elliott Documentary, “The Eye of the Storm,” YouTube, 1970
- Larry Tye, “How Satchel Paige Helped Integrate Baseball,” NPR’s Fresh Air, 8/7/2020
- Andrew Hacker, Two Nations Black and White, Separate, Hostile, Unequal, Simon & Schuster, 1992
- Stereo Williams, “Chris Rock, Isaiah Washington, and Racial Profiling: Why Black People Shouldn’t Have to ‘Adapt,’” The Daily Beast, 4/2/2015
- Anne Powers, “’12 Years A Slave’ Is This Year’s Best Film About Music,” NPR, 11/13/2013
- Heather Long and Andrew van Dam, “The black-white economic divide is as wide as it was in 1968,” Washington Post, 6/4/2020
- “British Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful calls for more education after racial profiling incident,” CNN, 8/4/2020
CASTE IN INDIA
- B.R. Ambedkar, Annihilation of Caste, Verso, 1936
- Sumit Guha, “What Europeans contributed to the caste system in India,” Scroll, 6/27/2018
- “Kshatriya: Hindu Caste” Encyclopedia Britannica
- Martin Luther King, Jr., “My Trip to the Land of Gandhi,” Ebony, 7/1959
- Martin Luther King, Jr., “The American Dream,” The King Institute, 7/4/1965
CASTE IN GERMANY
- Alex Ross, “How American Racism Influenced Hitler,” The New Yorker, 4/23/2018
- Matthew Francis, “How Albert Einstein Used His Fame to Denounce American Racism,” Smithsonian Magazine, 3/3/2017
BUTTON: KAMALA HARRIS
- Preet’s Tweet about his mom’s reaction to Joe Biden’s selection of Kamala Harris as his running mate, 8/11/2020
- Video of Preet Bharara and Kamala Harris, “Discussion of Cyber Threats to Corporate America,” Stanford’s Arthur and Toni Rembe Rock Center for Corporate Governance, 1/30/2013
- Tim Starks, “Kamala Harris knows something about cyber,” Politico, 1/22/2019
- Manisha Sinha, “Why Kamala Harris Matters to Me,” New York Times, 8/12/2020
- Margaret Sullivan, “Tucker Carlson’s mangling of Kamala Harris’s name was all about disrespect,” Washington Post, 8/12/2020