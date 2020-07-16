|
|
July 16, 2020

Awakening to American Truths (with Cory Booker)

  • Show Notes

SHOW NOTES

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Awakening to American Truths,” Preet answers listener questions about the now-rescinded ICE policy that would have revoked visas of international college students and about the origins of the presidential pardon. 

Then, United States Senator Cory Booker joins Preet for a conversation that covers the congressional response to COVID-19, his bill to remove Confederate statues from the U.S. Capitol Building, and his efforts to reform the police. 

To listen to Stay Tuned bonus content, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and Anne Milgram. 

Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical look-backs that help inform our current political challenges. 

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A:

THE INTERVIEW:

NEW JERSEY:

COVID-19:

  • “A Coronavirus Pandemic Resource Guide for New Jerseyans,” Booker.Senate.gov
  • Alana Wise, “Sen. McConnell Says Americans Must Have ‘No Stigma’ In Wearing Face Masks,” NPR, 6/29/2020
  • “Coronavirus: Donald Trump wears face mask for the first time,” BBC, 7/12/2020
  • Lanhee Chen, “The US has a lot to learn from Taiwan’s Covid fight,” CNN, 7/10/2020
  • “Senate negotiators cite progress on coronavirus bill after day of drama and rancor,” Washington Post, 3/23/2020
  • Mary McCord, Trump’s ‘LIBERATE MICHIGAN!’ tweets incite insurrection. That’s illegal,” Washington Post, 4/17/2020

CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS: 

  • S.1772 – Confederate Monument Removal Act, Congress.gov
  • “Booker, Lee Re-Introduce Bicameral Bill to Remove Confederate Statues From Capitol,” Booker.Senate.gov, 6/12/2020
  • Eddie Glaude, Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own, Penguin Random House, 6/30/2020

JUSTICE IN POLICING: 

  • H.R. 7120 – George Floyd Justice in Policing Act of 2020, Congress.gov
  • Eugene Scott, “Sen. John Cornyn’s distorted interpretation of ‘systemic racism’ displayed what a lot of Americans don’t get about it,” Washington Post, 6/17/2020
  • W. Ralph Eubanks, “The Confederate Flag Finally Falls in Mississippi,” New Yorker, 7/1/2020
  • David Petraeus, “Take the Confederate Names Off Our Army Bases,” Atlantic, 6/9/2020
  • “1A Across America: Unpolicing Mental Illness,” NPR, 6/30/2020
  • “States of Incarceration: The Global Context 2018,” Prison Policy Initiative
  • Jennifer Gonnerman, “Kalief Browder, 1993-2015,” New Yorker, 6/7/2015
  • Bryan Stevenson, “A Presumption of Guilt,” New Yorker, 7/13/2017
  • Stay Tuned with Preet, “Cohen Testimony & Just Mercy (with Bryan Stevenson),” CAFE, 2/28/2019 

SENATE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE:

  • Jonathan Salant, “Trump AG nominee Barr wins key Senate panel vote. Cory Booker objected,” NJ.com, 2/7/2019
  • Brent Johnson, ‘He lied to us.’ Booker calls on Barr to resign after lashing into him over Mueller report on Trump, NJ.com, 5/1/2019
  • Jamie Ehrlich, “Lindsey Graham says he will ask Mueller to testify before Senate Judiciary Committee,” CNN, 7/12/2020

Stay Tuned

