On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “COVID Counselor” Preet answers listener questions about Governor Cuomo’s alleged misreporting of COVID deaths in nursing homes, Congressman Bennie Thompson’s suit against Trump for his role in inciting the January 6th riot, and Attorney General nominee Merrick Garland’s Senate confirmation hearing.

Then, Preet is joined by Andy Slavitt, the Biden Administration’s Senior Advisor to the COVID-19 Response Coordinator.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Slavitt discusses the United State’s role in international COVID vaccine aid, and why the Trump administration didn’t buy enough vaccines for every American.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A

“Attorney General James Releases Report on Nursing Homes’ Response to COVID-19,” NY AG , 1/28/2021

Ryan Lucas, “House Democrat Sues Trump, Giuliani And 2 Far-Right Groups Over Capitol Riot,” NPR , 2/16/2021

Judge Merrick Garland’s Confirmation Hearing, Day 1, C-SPAN , 2/22/2021

THE INTERVIEW

Andy Slavitt on Stay Tuned with Preet , “Track and Tackling COVID-19,” CAFE , 3/26/2020

“Coronavirus: Leadership During Crisis with Andy Slavitt,” Washington Post Live , 2/18/2021

COVID & POLITICS

Mary Louise Kelly, “White House COVID-19 Adviser Andy Slavitt Says There Are No Vaccine ‘Silver Bullets,’” NPR , 2/8/2021

Alice Miranda Ollstein, “Biden’s chief of staff has battled pandemics before. Here’s how he plans to beat this one,” Politico , 11/30/2020

Andy Slavitt with Stephanie Ruhle, “‘It’s going to require more patience from the public than people may want’: Andy Slavitt on COVID cases falling,” MSNBC , 2/17/2021

Jen Christensen, “FDA advisers to consider recommending single-dose Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine this week,” CNN , 2/23/2021

COVID PROJECTIONS

“Biden Administration purchases additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna,” HHS.gov , 2/11/2021

Zeke Miller and Jonathan Lemire, “Biden says US is securing 600 million vaccine doses by July,” AP News , 2/11/2021

Isaac Stanley-Becker and Christopher Rowland, “Vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna pledge massive boost to U.S. supply after sluggish rollout,” Washington Post , 2/23/2021

TRUMP & COVID:

Alice Mirando Ollstein and Adam Cancryn, “Biden to spotlight CDC officials shunned by Trump,” Politico , 11/23/2020

Jonathan Reiner, “Donald Trump’s other, tragic big lie,” CNN , 2/22/2021

Brian Naylor and Alana Wise, “Contradicting The CDC, Trump Says COVID-19 Vaccine Could Be Ready By End Of Year,” NPR , 9/16/2020

VACCINE RESEARCH

Arthur Allen, “For Billion-Dollar COVID Vaccines, Basic Government-Funded Science Laid the Groundwork,” Scientific American , 11/18/2020

“Tracking COVID-19 Vaccinations Worldwide,” CNN , 2/23/2021

PERSONAL DECISIONS

Abby Goodnough, “Fauci expects Americans could still need to wear face masks in 2022,” New York Times , 2/21/2021

Katia Hetter, “How vaccinated grandparents should approach visiting loved ones now — advice from Dr. Wen,” CNN , 1/10/2021

PREPARING FOR A PANDEMIC

Alex Ward, “How masks helped Hong Kong control the coronavirus,” Vox , 5/18/2020

Steven Aftergood, “The History of the Soviet Biological Weapons Program,” FAS , 7/18/2012

Ed Young, “How the Pandemic Defeated America,” The Atlantic , 8/4/2020

Tucker Doherty and Joanne Kenen, “Just 5 percent of vaccinations have gone to Black Americans, despite equity efforts,” Politico , 2/9/2021

William A. Galston, “COVID-19 vaccinations: Why are some states and localities so much more successful?” Brookings Institution , 1/25/2021

COVID SUCCESSES

Sarah Owermohle and David Lim, “FDA lays groundwork for variant-focused vaccines,” Politico , 2/23/2021

Sarah Mucha and Eric Bradner, “Biden transition team announces coronavirus advisers, including whistleblower Rick Bright,” CNN , 11/9/2020

Tami Luhby, “Biden freeze hits two Trump drug price rules,” CNN , 2/1/2021

