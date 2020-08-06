Did Mueller Miss the Mark? (with Jeffrey Toobin)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Did Mueller Miss the Mark?” Preet answers listener questions about the possibility of future Trump pardons, the strategy behind effective questioning of congressional witnesses, and how much influence Preet has at the top of the government.
Then, The New Yorker journalist Jeffrey Toobin joins Preet for a conversation about his new book, “True Crimes and Misdemeanors: The Investigation of Donald Trump.” Toobin discusses the behind-the-scenes moments from the Mueller probe and impeachment, key figures from the investigations, and whether Chief Justice John Roberts is experiencing a jurisprudential shift to the left.
