Preet answers listener questions about what congressional reapportionment means for the balance of power in the House, the DOJ’s “pattern-or-practice” investigations into police departments, and Stay Tuned’s recent Webby Awards nomination.

Then, Preet interviews Clarissa Ward, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent and the author of a recent memoir, On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist.

In the Stay Tuned bonus, Ward tells Preet about her experience as a stand-in for Uma Thurman on the 2003 film “Kill Bill.”

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Q&A

Aaron Blake, “Which states gain and lose in the new census report? Here are 3 takeaways.” Washington Post , 4/26/2021

Ally Mutnick, “Census surprise: Texas gains only 2 seats as shift to Sun Belt slows,” Politico , 4/26/2021

“How Pattern-or-Practice Investigations Work,” Department of Justice

Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Remarks on Louisville Police Department Investigation, Department of Justice , 4/26/2021

Webby Awards: Vote for Stay Tuned

THE INTERVIEW:

Clarissa Ward, On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist , Penguin Press , 9/20/2020

Annalisa Quinn, “In ‘On All Fronts,’ CNN’s Clarissa Ward Showcases Gravity, Costs Of A Reporting Life,” NPR , 9/11/2020

Lulu Garcia-Navarro, “CNN’s Clarissa Ward Reflects On Her Career In Her New Memoir,” NPR , 9/6/2020

9/11 AND AFGHANISTAN

Clarissa Ward, Najibullah Quraishi, and Salma Abdelaziz, “36 Hours With the Taliban,” CNN , 2/15/2019

“Remarks by President Biden on the Way Forward in Afghanistan,” WhiteHouse.gov , 4/14/2021

“Civilians killed in air strikes in Afghanistan soars by more than 300%,” BBC.com , 12/8/2020

“How two CNN reporters gained access to the Taliban,” CNN , 2/25/2019

“#UndercoverInSyria: Clarissa Ward reports from behind rebel lines,” CNN , 3/14/2016

WOMEN IN WAR

Clarissa Ward, “The Resilience of Women in Crisis,” Shondaland , 10/8/2020

Clarissa Ward, “Pregnant On The Front Lines,” Elle , 4/24/2020

Ebonee Rice, “A Tribute to Women in Journalism Who Cracked Glass Ceilings,” Ms. Magazine , 3/16/2021

DANGER

“War reporter Clarissa Ward remembers her first brush with death, and realizing she couldn’t save the world,” CBC , 10/26/2020

Teddy Wilson and Joni Hess, “Women in journalism face ‘twice the level of danger’ as male colleagues,” Open Democracy , 3/8/2021

MYANMAR

“Clarissa Ward takes you behind the scenes in Myanmar,” CNN , 4/11/2021

Clarissa Ward, Myanmar Boarding Pass Tweet, Twitter , 3/30/2021

Clarissa Ward, “CNN reports from inside Myanmar. Here’s what we’re seeing,” CNN , 4/5/2021

Clarissa Ward, “Clarissa Ward asks Major General about video of brutal killing,” CNN , 4/5/2021

Clarissa Ward, “Rohingya Muslims risk lives to cross border,” CNN , 11/14/2017

Clarissa Ward, Brent Swails and Scott McWhinnie, “Myanmar’s junta releases 8 of 11 people arrested after communicating with CNN,” CNN , 4/6/2021

“Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army,” Reuters , 3/31/2021

Heather Chen and Joe Freeman, “How CNN’s Myanmar Trip Started a Debate Over Parachute Journalism,” VICE , 4/8/2021

INDIA