Preet answers listener questions about what congressional reapportionment means for the balance of power in the House, the DOJ’s “pattern-or-practice” investigations into police departments, and Stay Tuned’s recent Webby Awards nomination.
Then, Preet interviews Clarissa Ward, CNN’s Chief International Correspondent and the author of a recent memoir, On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist.
In the Stay Tuned bonus, Ward tells Preet about her experience as a stand-in for Uma Thurman on the 2003 film “Kill Bill.”
Stay Tuned has been nominated for another Webby People’s Voice Award! This year, we’re up for Best Individual News & Politics podcast episode for our February 2020 conversation with Dan Goldman, his first interview after serving as Lead Majority Counsel during the first impeachment of President Trump. Vote for us here: https://bit.ly/3tKYi8o
To listen to the bonus, try the CAFE Insider membership free for two weeks and get access to the full archive of exclusive content, including the CAFE Insider podcast co-hosted by Preet and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance.
Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring analysis by Elie Honig, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
Stay Tuned with Preet is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, David Kurlander, Sam Ozer-Staton.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A
- Aaron Blake, “Which states gain and lose in the new census report? Here are 3 takeaways.” Washington Post, 4/26/2021
- Ally Mutnick, “Census surprise: Texas gains only 2 seats as shift to Sun Belt slows,” Politico, 4/26/2021
- “How Pattern-or-Practice Investigations Work,” Department of Justice
- Attorney General Merrick Garland’s Remarks on Louisville Police Department Investigation, Department of Justice, 4/26/2021
- Webby Awards: Vote for Stay Tuned
THE INTERVIEW:
- Clarissa Ward, On All Fronts: The Education of a Journalist, Penguin Press, 9/20/2020
- Annalisa Quinn, “In ‘On All Fronts,’ CNN’s Clarissa Ward Showcases Gravity, Costs Of A Reporting Life,” NPR, 9/11/2020
- Lulu Garcia-Navarro, “CNN’s Clarissa Ward Reflects On Her Career In Her New Memoir,” NPR, 9/6/2020
9/11 AND AFGHANISTAN
- Clarissa Ward, Najibullah Quraishi, and Salma Abdelaziz, “36 Hours With the Taliban,” CNN, 2/15/2019
- “Remarks by President Biden on the Way Forward in Afghanistan,” WhiteHouse.gov, 4/14/2021
- “Civilians killed in air strikes in Afghanistan soars by more than 300%,” BBC.com, 12/8/2020
- “How two CNN reporters gained access to the Taliban,” CNN, 2/25/2019
- “#UndercoverInSyria: Clarissa Ward reports from behind rebel lines,” CNN, 3/14/2016
WOMEN IN WAR
- Clarissa Ward, “The Resilience of Women in Crisis,” Shondaland, 10/8/2020
- Clarissa Ward, “Pregnant On The Front Lines,” Elle, 4/24/2020
- Ebonee Rice, “A Tribute to Women in Journalism Who Cracked Glass Ceilings,” Ms. Magazine, 3/16/2021
DANGER
- “War reporter Clarissa Ward remembers her first brush with death, and realizing she couldn’t save the world,” CBC, 10/26/2020
- Teddy Wilson and Joni Hess, “Women in journalism face ‘twice the level of danger’ as male colleagues,” Open Democracy, 3/8/2021
MYANMAR
- “Clarissa Ward takes you behind the scenes in Myanmar,” CNN, 4/11/2021
- Clarissa Ward, Myanmar Boarding Pass Tweet, Twitter, 3/30/2021
- Clarissa Ward, “CNN reports from inside Myanmar. Here’s what we’re seeing,” CNN, 4/5/2021
- Clarissa Ward, “Clarissa Ward asks Major General about video of brutal killing,” CNN, 4/5/2021
- Clarissa Ward, “Rohingya Muslims risk lives to cross border,” CNN, 11/14/2017
- Clarissa Ward, Brent Swails and Scott McWhinnie, “Myanmar’s junta releases 8 of 11 people arrested after communicating with CNN,” CNN, 4/6/2021
- “Myanmar pots ring out for CNN crew escorted by army,” Reuters, 3/31/2021
- Heather Chen and Joe Freeman, “How CNN’s Myanmar Trip Started a Debate Over Parachute Journalism,” VICE, 4/8/2021
INDIA
- Jessie Yeung, “As India breaks another global Covid-19 record and hospitals run out of oxygen, countries pledge assistance and aid,” CNN, 4/26/2021
- Stephen Collinson, “Covid-19 exposed populist leaders like Modi and Trump,” CNN, 4/26/2021
- “India Coronavirus Map and Case Count,” New York Times, 4/26/2021
- Katie Rogers, “U.S. to send vaccine materials and other supplies to hard-hit India, officials say,” New York Times, 4/25/2021