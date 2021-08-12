Preet answers listener questions about former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election, and Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.

Then, Preet interviews Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump.

Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Dovere discusses New York City politics and the potential for a 2024 rematch between Biden and Trump.

As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.

Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

Edward-Isaac Dovere, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” Amazon , 5/21/2021

QUESTION & ANSWER:

Katie Benner, “Former Acting Attorney General Testifies About Trump’s Efforts to Subvert Election,” New York Times , 8/7/2021

Elie Honig, “Why Jeffrey Clark Matters,” CAFE , 10/6/2021

THE INTERVIEW:

BONUS: