Preet answers listener questions about former DOJ official Jeffrey Clark’s attempts to undermine the 2020 election, and Andrew Cuomo’s resignation.
Then, Preet interviews Edward-Isaac Dovere, a staff writer at The Atlantic and the author of Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump.
Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Dovere discusses New York City politics and the potential for a 2024 rematch between Biden and Trump.
As always, tweet your questions to @PreetBharara with hashtag #askpreet, email us at [email protected], or call 669-247-7338 to leave a voicemail.
Stay Tuned with Preet is produced by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio Producer: Matthew Billy; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
- Edward-Isaac Dovere, “Battle for the Soul: Inside the Democrats’ Campaigns to Defeat Trump,” Amazon, 5/21/2021
QUESTION & ANSWER:
- Katie Benner, “Former Acting Attorney General Testifies About Trump’s Efforts to Subvert Election,” New York Times, 8/7/2021
- Elie Honig, “Why Jeffrey Clark Matters,” CAFE, 10/6/2021
THE INTERVIEW:
- “Second Democratic debate: Which candidates would decriminalize border crossings?” CBS News, 7/30/2019
- “From Braille to Yale (with Cyrus Habib), Stay Tuned, 8/30/2018
- Azam Ahmed, “Victory Spurs Talk on Bharara’s Next Move,” New York Times, 6/15/2012
- Peter Debruge, “With One Line, William Goldman Taught Hollywood Everything It Needed to Know,” Variety, 11/18/2018
- Edward-Isaac Dovere, “Biden’s Strategy: Treat Trump Like a ‘Crazy Person,’” The Atlantic, 7/20/2021
- “The Pragmatic Progressive (with Rep. Ritchie Torres),” Stay Tuned, 6/15/2021
- Edward-Isaac Dovere, “The Atlantic Daily: How Obama Really Feels About Trump,” The Atlantic, 5/20/2021
- Nandita Bose, “Tom Brady jokes with Biden at White House about Trump’s false election claims,” Reuters, 7/20/2021
- Edward-Isaac Dovere, “What Kamala Harris Has Learned About Being Vice President,” The Atlantic, 5/17/2021
BONUS:
- Edward-Isaac Dovere, “Andrew Yang, Political Kardashian,” The Atlantic, 5/28/2021