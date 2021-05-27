On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned, “Everything is Securities Fraud?” Preet answers listener questions about former President Donald Trump’s defense of “absolute immunity” against a lawsuit brought by Rep. Eric Swalwell, and the recent news that Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance has convened a grand jury to hear evidence and weigh charges against Trump.

Then, Preet interviews Matt Levine, a financial columnist at Bloomberg Opinion who writes Money Stuff, the popular free daily newsletter.

