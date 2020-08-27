Reacting to the RNC (with Dan Balz & Brenda Berkman)

On this week’s episode of Stay Tuned with Preet, “Reacting to the RNC,” Preet speaks with Dan Balz, the Washington Post’s longtime chief political correspondent, about the Republican National Convention, the state of the GOP, and this most unusual moment in American politics.

Then, Brenda Berkman, the first female firefighter in the history of the New York City Fire Department, joins Stay Tuned to talk about the unveiling of her project, “Monumental Women,” and the importance of gender representation in public statues.

