In this sample from the United Security podcast, Lisa Monaco and Ken Wainstein break down the extradition of two ISIS militants to face trial in the United States.
In the full episode, Lisa and Ken offer an update on ongoing threats to election security, including a recent DHS assessment calling Russia the “primary covert influence actor.” They also discuss the national security implications of the White House COVID-19 cluster.
