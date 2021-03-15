On March 11th, 2021, CAFE hosted eminent history professors Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman for a wide-ranging discussion about presidential history and what makes a “game-changing” administration.

The conversation, which took place on the same day that President Biden signed the American Rescue Act into law, positioned the new administration within the highly successful early ventures of Presidents Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln, and Franklin Delano Roosevelt.

Professors Richardson and Freeman also talked through the broader qualities of presidential “game changers,” debated which other presidents might qualify, and answered viewer questions.

