On the third episode of Now & Then, “Battling Over Critical Race Theory,” Heather Cox Richardson and Joanne Freeman discuss the current debate over Critical Race Theory and the development of American historical scholarship, from Parson Weems’s fables, to George Washington Williams’ pioneering histories of Black America, to Reagan-era controversies over “Western Civilization” courses, to the influential work of Professor Kimberlé Crenshaw.
Join CAFE Insider to listen to “Backstage,” where Heather and Joanne chat each week about the anecdotes and ideas that formed the episode. And for a limited time, use the code HISTORY for 50% off the annual membership price. Head to www.cafe.com/history
Thank you for listening! Join us each Tuesday for new episodes of Now & Then, and keep an eye out for live events with Heather and Joanne and the rest of the CAFE Team.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
WHAT IS CRITICAL RACE THEORY?
- “What Critical Race Theory is Really About,” CNN, 5/10/2021
- Janel George, “A Lesson on Critical Race Theory,” American Bar Association, 1/12/2021
- Jane Coaston, “The intersectionality wars,” Vox, 5/28/2019
- Kimberlé Crenshaw, “Demarginalizing the Intersection of Race and Sex,” University of Chicago Legal Forum, 1989
- Critical Race Theory The Key Writings That Formed the Movement, edited by Kimberlé Crenshaw, Neil T. Gotanda, Gary Peller, and Kendall Thomas, The New Press, 1996
- Faith Karimi, “What critical race theory is — and isn’t,” CNN, 5/10/2021
CURRENT CONTROVERSIES
- Bobby Caina Calvin, “Florida bans ‘critical race theory’ from its classrooms,” AP News, 6/10/2021
- “Governor DeSantis Emphasizes Importance of Keeping Critical Race Theory Out of Schools at State Board of Education Meeting,” FL.gov, 6/10/2021
- Nikole Hannah-Jones, The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story, 1619 Books, 2019
- Jelani Cobb, “The Republican Party, Racial Hypocrisy, and the 1619 Project,” The New Yorker, 5/19/2021
- Konstantin McKenna, “The 1776 Project Is a Desperate Search for the Right Enemies,” Foreign Policy, 1/21/2021
- Angie Debo, And Still the Waters Run: The Betrayal of the Five Civilized Tribes, Princeton University Press, 1940
- Benjamin Wallace-Wells, “What Do Conservatives Fear About Critical Race Theory,” The New Yorker, 6/10/2021
PARSON WEEMS
- “Where the Cherry Tree Grew: An Interview with Phillip Levy,” George Washington’s Mount Vernon, 2016
- Marcus Cunliffe, “Parson Weems and George Washington’s Cherry Tree,” Bulletin of the John Rylands Library, 1962
- Aaron Burr Milk Got Milk! Commercial, YouTube, 1993
- James Parton, The Life and Times of Aaron Burr, Google Books, 1858
GEORGE WASHINGTON WILLIAMS AND JOHN HOPE FRANKLIN
- George Washington Williams, History of the Negro Race in America From 1619 to 1880. Vol 1, Project Gutenberg, 1882
- John Hope Franklin, “George Washington Williams, Historian,” Journal of Negro History, 1946
- John Hope Franklin, George Washington Williams, Duke University Press, 1983
- Andrew Yarrow, “John Hope Franklin, Scholar of African-American History, Is Dead at 94,” New York Times, 3/25/2009
HOWARD ZINN
- James Whitson, “Howard Zinn and the Struggle for Real History in the United States,” International Journal of Social Education, 2009
- Howard Zinn, “If History is to be Creative,” The Progressive, 2003
- “Daniels: Teach Bennett text instead of Zinn,” Associated Press, 8/13/2013
CULTURE WARS
- Edward B. Fiske, “Reagan’s Man for Education,” New York Times, 12/22/1985
- Debate between Secretary Bennett and Stanford University President Donald Kennedy, MacNeil/Lehrer NewsHour, American Archive of Public Broadcasting, 4/19/1988
- Lou Cannon, “Ronald Reagan: All American Individualist,” Washington Post, 4/22/1991