On this episode of Now & Then, “The Human Toll of Infrastructure,” Heather and Joanne discuss the historical precedents for President Biden’s infrastructure proposals. What role did river infrastructure play in spurring the Constitutional Convention? What was the revolutionary impact of the Transcontinental Railroad and President Eisenhower’s championing of the Interstate highway system? What were the consequences of the Nixon administration’s veto of national childcare legislation? And turning to today, how does the congressional wrangling over Biden’s plans reflect a long-standing debate over the role that the government should play in how Americans connect to one another?
Join CAFE Insider to listen to “Backstage,” where Heather and Joanne chat each week about the anecdotes and ideas that formed the episode. And for a limited time, use the code HISTORY for 50% off the annual membership price. Head to www.cafe.com/history
Join us each Tuesday for new episodes of Now & Then, and keep an eye out for live events with Heather and Joanne and the rest of the CAFE Team.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS:
INFRASTRUCTURE WEEK
- Katie Rogers, “How ‘Infrastructure Week’ Became a Long-Running Joke,” New York Times, 5/22/2019
- Alex Rogers and Manu Raju, “Republicans block vote on bipartisan infrastructure bill, pushing for more time to write it,” CNN, 7/21/2021
- Jim Tankersley and Emily Cochrane, “Senators and Biden Aides Struggle to Save Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal,” New York Times, 7/19/2021
MOUNT VERNON CONFERENCE
- “The Potomac Company,” George Washington’s Mount Vernon
- “Mount Vernon Compact,” Virginia Places, 3/28/1785
- “The Mt. Vernon Compact & The Annapolis Convention,” Maryland State House, 2007
- Alexander Hamilton, “Address of the Annapolis Convention,” National Archives, 9/14/1786
- Wayne Wheeler, “History of the Administration of the Lighthouses in America,” United States Lighthouse Society
LINCOLN AND THE TRANSCONTINENTAL RAILROAD
- Abraham Lincoln, “Fragment on Government,” Civil War Research Engine at Dickinson College, 7/1/1854
- Anna Khomina, “‘Remember, never take no cut-offs and hurry along as fast as you can’: The Donner-Reed Party and the Winter of 1846,” U.S. History Scene
- Narcissa Whitman, “The Letters and Journals of Narcissa Whitman, 1836-1847,” University of Pennsylvania
- “Landmark Legislation: The Pacific Railway Act of 1862,” Senate.gov
- “Lincoln and the Union Pacific: Our Proudest Ties,” Union Pacific Railroad
- “Carpetbaggers and Scalawags,” Encyclopedia of Arkansas
- Randy Alfred, “Nov. 18, 1883: Railroad Time Goes Coast to Coast,” WIRED, 11/18/2010
- “The sun will be requested to rise and set by railroad time,” Environment and Society Portal, 11/21/1883
THE G.I. BILL
- “Tennessee Valley Authority Act,” OurDocuments.gov, 5/18/1933
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt, “Statement on Signing the G.I. Bill,” UCSB Presidency Project, June 22nd, 1944
- Erin Blakemore, “How the GI Bill’s Promise Was Denied to a Million Black WWII Veterans,” History.com, 6/21/2019
EISENHOWER AND INFRASTRUCTURE
- President Dwight D. Eisenhower, “Special Message to the Congress Regarding a National Highway Program,” UCSB Presidency Project, February 22nd, 1955
- “Congress Approves the Federal-Aid Highway Act,” Senate.gov, 6/26/1956
- Angie Schmidt, “Remembering All That Was Lost to an Interchange in Miami,” Streets Blog USA, 6/18/2013
- “The History of Route 66,” National Historic Route 66 Federation
CHILDCARE AND INFRASTRUCTURE
- Emily Badger, “That one time America almost got universal child care,” The Washington Post, 6/23/2014
- Jack Rosenthal, “President Vetoes Childcare Plan as Irresponsible,” New York Times, 12/10/1971
- Bryce Covert, “The Debate Over What ‘Infrastructure’ Is Is Ridiculous,” New York Times, 4/26/2021
- “How Politics Killed Universal Child Care In The 1970s,” NPR, 10/13/2016