Audio Coming Soon

Dear Reader,

This week in review, in limerick form:

Will there be a 1/6 Commission

Over Trump & Co.’s opposition?

Though he may be gone

His hold lingers on

That cancer is not in remission

For Benghazi, many a hearing

Thirty-two, rife with taunts and sneering

The long in the tooth

No more long for the truth

And it’s clear what they must be fearing

At the heart of the Insurrection

Is the Big Lie ‘bout our election

And those who spread it

Do not regret it

So a whitewash is good deflection

Lots of questions swirl in the news now

That test even my legal know-how:

Will Tish find a crime?

Is Roe out of time?

Will Greenberg put Gaetz in the hoosgow?

If you’re like me, there must be times when

You could use a real moment of Zen

I think you’ll applaud

Our new hist’ry pod

It is free and it’s called Now & Then

My best,

Preet