Dear Reader,
This week in review, in limerick form:
Will there be a 1/6 Commission
Over Trump & Co.’s opposition?
Though he may be gone
His hold lingers on
That cancer is not in remission
For Benghazi, many a hearing
Thirty-two, rife with taunts and sneering
The long in the tooth
No more long for the truth
And it’s clear what they must be fearing
At the heart of the Insurrection
Is the Big Lie ‘bout our election
And those who spread it
Do not regret it
So a whitewash is good deflection
Lots of questions swirl in the news now
That test even my legal know-how:
Will Tish find a crime?
Is Roe out of time?
Will Greenberg put Gaetz in the hoosgow?
If you’re like me, there must be times when
You could use a real moment of Zen
I think you’ll applaud
Our new hist’ry pod
It is free and it’s called Now & Then
My best,
Preet