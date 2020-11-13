Note From Preet is part of the CAFE Insider newsletter. Read, listen, and let us know your thoughts at [email protected]

Dear Reader,

I’m taking a short break from writing and talking about the election, but I remain positive Trump cannot steal the election from Joe Biden, try as he might. I leave you this quick word of reassurance:

There’s no cause to dread Trump escaping

An electoral hole that is gaping

What image makes clear

We’ve nothing to fear?

It’s Four Seasons Total Landscaping

My best,

Preet