Dear Reader,

No one likes to be investigated, and the powerful least of all. The powerful, of course, have the greatest ability to defend and deflect. They have access to media platforms, eager surrogates, and legal advocates. There are a few favorite gambits – attack the investigators, exclaim “witch hunt,” blame politics.

But it’s a bit of a trick for the powerful person to appear sympathetic; how does the powerful target engender the sympathy and support of the average person? Here is where a great rhetorical inversion comes in handy. There is the proclamation of innocence, the accusation of overreach, and then the kicker is some variant of this ominous warning: “If they can do this to me, they can do this to you.” You see? We are all in this together. I may be powerful, but this threat to me is an even greater threat to you, because you are not powerful. Donald Trump was a great lover of this approach. He twice tweeted a poster meme with this in block letters: “IN REALITY, THEY’RE NOT AFTER ME, THEY’RE AFTER YOU. I’M JUST IN THE WAY.” And with that flourish, the gap between most and least powerful is rhetorically bridged.

Most recently it is Rudy Giuliani, former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York (SDNY), whose former office applied for search warrants for his premises and electronic devices. Giuliani recently warned, “When something like this happens, and it goes to fruition, if they can do what they just did to me to you — they can do it to you.”

To my ears, this is not nearly so ominous as Giuliani intended it to sound.

As I said on the CAFE Insider podcast this week:

“[Giuliani] says, you know, if this can happen to me, it can happen to anybody. Right? And it’s meant to be some kind of scary thought that, look at me, I’m really powerful and I’m really connected and I was the lawyer to the President. . . I have the opposite reaction to that. I don’t think that’s a scary thing. I think it’s a beautiful thing. And it goes to the idea that, yeah, what can happen to you can also happen to the former lawyer to the President, to the former mayor of New York. You know why? Because we believe in the rule of law. You know why? Because no one is above the law. And just because someone is powerful or connected or has a relationship with the former President of the United States doesn’t place him beyond legal process, doesn’t place him beyond being held accountable if there is evidence of the commission of a crime.”

I get the intended point, but in most cases, and for sure in the case of Rudy Giuliani, the rhetoric is overwrought and empty, based on what we know so far.

It is also something else. It hints at a respect for power over a respect for law. It smacks of entitlement and of privilege. The grievance is articulated as a conditional (“If they can do this to me…”), but one gets the impression that the true declarative sentiment that is wanting to be expressed is that they shouldn’t be able to do this to me, precisely because I am powerful and connected and famous. It reeks of the spoiled celebrity cliché – you know, when someone has the temerity to question or rebuke a celebrity and the quick indignant response is, “Do you know who I am?!” It’s entitlement, gilded with narcissism.

You can see the self-regard in many of the Giuliani distractions masquerading as defenses. He has accused the men and women of the SDNY of being assholes, of hating him, of framing him. Even of being jealous. Seriously. This is what he said on 77WABC Radio: “I’ve done your job longer and much better than you have. You people have any convictions like I had when I was U.S. attorney? You haven’t had a person like me in the U.S. attorney’s office since I left — no wonder you’re jealous!”

In his sad worldview, he appears to suggest that his decades-old prosecutorial achievements are so incomparable that today’s public servants, in their professional frustration, have resorted to manufacturing crimes against the former U.S. Attorney. It is a fantastical version of an aging punchline of a man hollering, “Don’t you know who I am!”

Oh, we know who Rudy is. And he is revealing more of himself every day.

My best,

Preet