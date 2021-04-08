Dear Reader,

In the wake of rising violence against Asian Americans in our country, I sat down this week with Professors Viet Thanh Nguyen and Janelle Wong on the Stay Tuned podcast to help diagnose what ails us. Some of that conversation took us back to our childhoods and the taunting we received from cruel kids at school.

I have spoken about this very little, but I received a good share of bullying when I was young. Years later, I have surprisingly mixed feelings about the experience. To be sure, there were many days I was miserable. Kids intentionally mispronounced my name, asked me if I lived in a teepee. I was occasionally called a sand n***** and a couple of boys in middle school coined an odd term to account for my skin tone: “negroin.” I was mocked, sometimes spit on and punched in the locker room after gym class. There was the time, on the bus en route to the planetarium for a school trip, I was mercilessly ridiculed the entire ride. All I wanted was for someone, a teacher, anyone to make them stop. No one did. For what was probably an hour, but felt like three eternities, I was a captive victim.

Part of the bullying surely arose from my foreigner status. But there was a lot more going on too. I was a skinny, thickly-bespectacled, unathletic nerd of the first order. Funny name aside, I was a pretty ripe target.

Some combination of ignorance, immaturity, and just straight-up cruelty marred my childhood. I never told my parents. I never told a teacher. Eventually, by early high school, it petered out. I survived it, without any evident scars. I know not everyone does. I’m glad that the world has awakened to the problem of bullying; I’m glad there is public awareness and a movement against it. There is almost nothing that would disappoint me more about my own kids than to learn that they were cruel to another child. Bullying can be life-altering and, for some in extreme cases, even life-ending. There are too many tragic stories.

And yet, speaking only for myself and my particular experience alone, I wonder how I was affected ultimately. At the time I would have given anything to make it stop. But today, having not only gotten through it but having succeeded and thrived, I think the bullying made me better. It made me stronger and quicker and tougher and sharper. I learned how to stand up for myself and fight back. I scored some victories back then; my best moments were the occasions when I turned a taunt back on a tormentor and got the bigger laugh. It didn’t happen often, but it did happen. Learning early how to deal with bullies is a life lesson. Most importantly, I think, my own interaction with bullies made me permanently empathetic to the bullied, to victims of all types.

And so I think if I could push a button and erase that childhood trauma, I would not. As they say, whatever doesn’t kill you. . .

Comedian and actor Chris Rock does some comedic riffs on this point. In a Netflix special from 2018, Rock describes visiting his daughter’s new school. He is assured by the faculty that this is a “no-bullying” school. Bullies are expelled, period. There is a zero-tolerance policy.

In an unexpected turn, Rock rants about how put off he is by the school’s stance. “I wanted to take my daughter out of the school! What kind of half-assed education is this?” He goes on to say, “School is supposed to prepare you for life.” Later, he makes a political observation that draws a huge laugh from his live audience: “That’s how Trump became president. That’s exactly what happened. We got rid of bullies, a real bully showed up, and nobody knew how to handle him.”

These are jokes, but it’s an interesting point, isn’t it?

Like many comedians, Rock builds some of his material on personal pain. Lest you think he is glib about bullies because he must have avoided them, he did not. In a more serious interview not long ago with Howard Stern, Rock opened up about his own childhood traumas, his learning disability, and yes, his being bullied. He had it pretty rough in fact.

He also tells of the time, years later, when he came across one of the kids who traumatized him. Except they’re not kids anymore. They’re grown-ups, and Rock is now famous and rich. He tells Howard that one day on the set of a film Rock was directing, “One of my bullies was working security.” And Rock thinks should I make him pay? Should I kick him off the set? Should I tell him off? Should I take a swing at him? In the end, he does none of those things. Instead, he acknowledges the man, makes clear he recognizes him, and just says hello. That’s it.

Why didn’t he do something more dramatic? What Rock says next is striking. And it is wise. He says of his erstwhile bully, “His sin has punished him.” What does he mean by that? Rock explains, earnestly, “He could have been my friend. He could have been in the trailer with us watching the Godfather.

And so probably like Chris Rock, I would not erase my experience. It even now gives me strength. But I wager those bullies – like the guy working security on that film set – wish they could erase theirs.

My Best,

Preet