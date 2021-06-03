Audio Coming Soon

Dear Reader,

It was a heartbreaking tableau at Arthur Ashe Stadium. It was the trophy ceremony after the U.S. Open tennis championship match in early September, 2018. A relatively unknown 20-year-old tennis player named Naomi Osaka had just defeated the legendary Serena Williams. But no one was smiling, neither winner nor loser. Nor anyone in the crowd. Instead emotions ran high because Serena had been penalized a game for taunting a chair umpire, among other things. Fans wanted Serena to win, and fans thought she had been cheated. Perhaps she had been.

But the concluding scene of the trophy ceremony was ugly. The crowd yelled and jeered. The young and shy tennis interloper pulled her visor down, looking like she was trying to will herself invisible, though she could hide neither herself, nor her emotions, nor her tears. When have we seen an athletic champion crowned in victory and cry tears that were not tears of joy, or at least relief?

Shortly after the Open, I interviewed the great sports journalist, Sally Jenkins, on the Stay Tuned podcast. Here is how she described the scene:

“The moment is ruined for [Osaka] because of the intensity, the intensity of the anger and the emotion in the arena from the crowd. You know, no one wanted to see it end that way. Look, that moment is so complex and so loaded, because Osaka is sick because she didn’t want to win a match that way. She didn’t want anything given to her. She wanted to beat Serena Williams in the US Open final. Serena Williams is sick at what’s been taken away from her, but I think also probably, I presume, fairly sickened that she’s helped ruin this moment for this great new young player. The crowd is sick for both players and furious at the chair umpire for having created the situation in the first place.”

Then there was a moment of singular grace, as Serena put her arm around the victor and admonished the crowd. She cried too. It was hard not to be touched and angered and confused by the whole thing.

And one might have wondered about the impact of all of that emotion and chaos on the young tennis player Naomi Osaka.

Well, three years on, we have some idea. In the chaos of that raucous trophy ceremony were sown the seeds of this week’s tennis controversy. Now the fans are rooting for Osaka, now the fans (not all, but seemingly most) think she has been cheated. Now Osaka is the number two ranked tennis player in the world. She has won four Grand Slam events. Last year she was the highest paid female athlete in the world.

And yet this week she withdrew from the French Open after only the first round. Why? Because tennis officials enforced a zero tolerance policy against her for refusing to do obligatory press conferences, though her reasons were not those of a diva, but rooted in her mental health. Osaka previewed her plans on social media before the tournament:

“I’ve often felt that people have no regard for athletes’ mental health and this rings very true whenever I see a press conference or partake in one. We’re often sat there and asked questions that we’ve been asked multiple times before or asked questions that bring doubt into our minds and I’m just not going to subject myself to people that doubt me. ”

When she didn’t speak to the media after her first victory on Sunday, the tournament announced she would be fined $15,000, before tennis officials threatened to disqualify her completely from the French Open as well as future tournaments if she did not start doing press.

It turns out that Osaka was not puffing. She was not bluffing. She preemptively withdrew from the Grand Slam major event with a graceful and earnest message about her mental health:

“I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not ideal and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I’m introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I’m often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety.”

That Osaka traces her bouts of depression back to her public ordeal at the 2018 U.S. Open makes that event, in hindsight, even more heartbreaking. She offered an olive branch even as she noted some of the tennis rules are outdated and in need of revision, writing about her hopes that tennis officials will work with her to “discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press, and fans.”

Many have come out in support of Osaka and her decision to prioritize her own mental health, from the company Nike, to NBA star Steph Curry, to tennis pro Serena Williams. Curry wrote on Twitter: “You shouldn’t ever have to make a decision like this — but so damn impressive taking the high road when the powers that be don’t protect their own. Major respect.”

I could go on about the statements made by tennis players and officials, by celebrities and athletes. But what I see here is a young woman—23-years-young—refusing to continue going along with a status quo that continues to hurt her and other players like her. She stood up for herself, and that is a very hard thing to do. Withdrawing from a game you love is likely even harder.

After all the news of sports officials and owners turning a blind eye to physical harm visited upon elite athletes in a range of sports – from steroids to opioids to brain injuries – is it too much to ask that mental health be taken seriously? Is there not a way to accommodate good faith exceptions or waivers for people in Osaka’s predicament? Let me know what you think.

My best,

Preet