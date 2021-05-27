Audio Coming Soon

Dear Reader,

This week marks 100 years since the Tulsa massacre, in which a violent white mob burned down a thriving Black community in Oklahoma. It was a disgusting display of racism and brutality — a 48-hour period that obliterated the lives and futures of an entire neighborhood.

I’m sure many of you have heard of the Tulsa massacre. But I want to talk about Greenwood, for just a moment. About the vibrancy, and beauty, of this sacred and self-sufficient Black community that blossomed in the middle of the Jim Crow era.

Greenwood is a neighborhood in the northeastern part of Oklahoma. Before May of 1921, it was a hub of Black business, art, and culture. While segregation barred Black Americans from participating in white life, Greenwood was something of a haven. Black entrepreneurs, artists, performers, craftspeople, lawyers, and doctors lived and worked in the 35-block neighborhood. It thrived in stark contrast to the subjugation and violence that Black Americans faced elsewhere at the time. (Just take a look at this interactive map recently constructed by the New York Times.)

As the New York Times map brings to life, there was the Williams Dreamland Theater, which featured films and live shows. There was John Bell’s barber shop and the Bashears & Franklin law firm. There was the lovely Stradford Hotel. There was Little Pullman Cafe, and if you wanted something a bit more upscale, you could check out Susie Bell’s Bell and Little Cafe which offered six-course meals, and got quite the write-up in The Tulsa Star, one of four newspapers that operated out of Greenwood.

Greenwood was so prosperous that it earned the nickname, “America’s Black Wall Street.”

Then, this oasis burned to the ground.

As the sun set on June 1st, 1921, a white mob stormed through Greenwood, setting ablaze, looting, and destroying rows of homes and businesses. They fired bullets wantonly at Black passersby. Around 300 people were killed, hundreds more were injured, and thousands lost their homes and livelihoods.

The source of the violence is devastatingly familiar. Sarah Page, a 17-year-old white girl, accused Dick Rowland, a 19-year-old Black boy, of sexual assault in an elevator in downtown Tulsa. Rowland was almost immediately arrested and jailed, and a white mob—armed and aided by public officials and the National Guard—gathered outside the courthouse. A group of armed Black folks from Greenwood gathered at the courthouse in response, fearful Rowland would be lynched by the mob—a common occurrence in the era of the Klu Klux Klan.

A shot was fired, violence erupted, and the mob raged through Greenwood, as calls for lynching Rowland “spread like a prairie fire.”

That quote comes from a 2001 report by an Oklahoma Commission created to study the massacre. The charges against Rowland were eventually dropped; he most likely tripped.

No one—not any rioter nor city official—has ever been held accountable for that day’s damage in Tulsa. In fact, it was systematically erased from the history books by city officials, who reportedly wiped police records and buried victims in unmarked graves. But a century later, some are trying to change that.

Late last year, a group of survivors and their descendants filed a lawsuit against the city of Tulsa and many of its officials for damages resulting from the massacre. According to the New York Times, the plaintiffs claim that the city “tried to cover up the attacks and distort the narrative of what had happened, deflecting blame onto the Black victims and depicting them as instigators.” And worse, the city turned the remaining half a block of Greenwood into a tourist attraction.

I’m writing about this today because it’s important to face our history. To understand it fully and truly, to sit with it. I did not grow up learning about the Tulsa massacre. Did you? Many today still haven’t heard of the awful event. Awareness is growing—evident by a depiction of the attack on Greenwood in HBO’s Watchmen. But perhaps awareness isn’t enough.

Trauma is sticky. It binds to our souls and stories and legacies. It informs the lives of the generations that follow, always weighing down on those doing their best to, at the very least, survive. It suppresses generational wealth and safety. The damage from the Tulsa massacre isn’t over because the white mob went home to their kids, or because Greenwood citizens fled, or even because it’s been 100 whole years.

Last week, the three remaining survivors of the attack testified before a House Judiciary subcommittee, which is considering monetary reparations for survivors of the massacre and their descendants.

One victim, 107-year-old Viola Ford Fletcher said: “I have lived through the massacre every day. Our country may forget this history, but I cannot.”

And we shouldn’t either.

When we talk about violence like this, we tend to talk about what was left behind. A burned-down community. A nameless grave. A collection of numbers and statistics and overwhelming grief. But I fear we sometimes forget to talk about what was destroyed. A lively city, full of good people. A network of neighbors and church-goers and community members. This is what was taken, and this is what we must honor.

It’s been 100 years since a white mob stole everything from the people of Greenwood, and their descendants deserve justice. And as our country continues to reckon with the truths of our violent past—and present—may we fight for those who are telling their stories, who have historically been exploited, erased, and ignored. And may we always remember the victims of this horrible, deadly day.

My best,

Preet