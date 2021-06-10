On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about DOJ’s landmark announcement that it seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency payments made by Colonial Pipeline to DarkSide, a group of ransomware extortionists likely based in Russia. He also explains whether a grand jury can be re-empaneled on the same matter after it declines to return an indictment.
Then, Preet is joined by author and filmmaker Sebastian Junger to talk about his new book, Freedom, and the complicated nature of what that word means.
Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Junger discusses the freedoms of parenthood and why walking is one of humankind’s most powerful abilities.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
Q&A:
- VIDEO: DAG Lisa Monaco speaks at DOJ press conference on ransomware attack, 6/7/2021
- Katie Benner, “Majority of Colonial Pipeline Ransom Recovered, Justice Dept. Says,” New York Times, 6/9/2021
- Listen to John Carlin on Stay Tuned, 1/3/2019
- Listen to John Carlin discuss ransomware with New York Times journalist David Sanger on Cyber Space, 11/20/2020
- Listen to John Carlin discuss ransomware with Crowdstrike CEO Shawn Henry on Cyber Space, 10/9/2021
- Grand Juries, Justice Manual, Department of Justice
INTERVIEW:
- Sebastian Junger, Freedom, Simon & Schuster, 5/21/2021
- Sebastian Junger, Tribe: On Homecoming and Belonging, Twelve Books, 5/24/2016
FREEDOM
- Martin Kuz, “Sebastian Junger: When freedom collides with collective good,” Christian Science Monitor, 6/1/2021
- Sebastian Junger, “Sebastian Junger on Walking America’s Railroads,” Outside Online, 5/19/2021
- Matt Melis, “How Stand by Me Became a Timeless Coming-of-Age Movie,” Consequence, 8/28/2016
WAR
- Sebastian Junger, “The Anthropology of Manhood,” National Review, 3/15/2018
- Hope Hodge Seck, “A Veteran War Correspondent Takes a ‘Last Patrol’ Through Middle America,” Military.com, 5/18/2021
- Sebastian Junger, “Into the Valley of Death,” Vanity Fair, 12/3/2007
- Sebastian Junger, “Why Veterans Miss War,” TED, 1/2014
- “Losing Our ‘Tribe’: The Cost of Today’s Divided World,” [email protected], 7/7/2016
DEMOCRACY
- Sebastian Junger, “My Father Fled Fascism in Spain—and Taught Me How Lies Can Destroy a Democracy,” TIME, 5/19/2021
- David Dawley, A Nation of Lords: The Autobiography of the Vice Lords, Amazon, 1973
- Daniel R. Caron and Gillian E. Karon, “To Mask Or Not To Mask? It’s Not a Constitutional Question,” CLS Blue Sky Blog, 10/29/2020
- Robert C. Daniels, “The Muslim Horde’s Easy Invasion of Iberia,” Military History Online, 4/14/2007
- Louise Yeoman, “The Edinburgh revolutionary who led the Easter Rising,” BBC, 3/28/2016
MORTALITY
- Martin Pengelly, “‘I almost died last summer’: Sebastian Junger on life, death and his new book Freedom,” The Guardian, 5/23/2021
- Gary Rotstein, “Near death, seeing dead people may be neither rare nor eerie,” AP News, 7/7/2018