On this episode of Stay Tuned, Preet answers listener questions about DOJ’s landmark announcement that it seized $2.3 million in cryptocurrency payments made by Colonial Pipeline to DarkSide, a group of ransomware extortionists likely based in Russia. He also explains whether a grand jury can be re-empaneled on the same matter after it declines to return an indictment.

Then, Preet is joined by author and filmmaker Sebastian Junger to talk about his new book, Freedom, and the complicated nature of what that word means.

Don’t miss the bonus for CAFE Insiders, where Junger discusses the freedoms of parenthood and why walking is one of humankind’s most powerful abilities.

