In this episode of Cyber Space , David Sanger, the Chief Washington Correspondent for The New York Times, discusses election security, how the government should respond to ransomware and other cyber threats, and the new HBO documentary based on Sanger’s book, “The Perfect Weapon.”

Why you should be paying attention to ransomware cyber attacks

We may not have seen notable foreign interference with the 2020 election. That doesn’t mean we’re in the clear.

It’s been over two weeks since Election Day, and as the days continue to pass with no concession from President Trump, concerns are growing about the lack of a formal transition process. One thing is clear: Trump and many of his supporters are not giving up the claim that the election was somehow rigged, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Last week, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a statement calling the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.” Shortly thereafter, Trump took to Twitter to fire Christopher Krebs, the Agency’s director, who led the effort to verify the security of the 2020 election and combat allegations of voter fraud.

David Sanger, the Chief Washington Correspondent for The New York Times and a seasoned cybersecurity reporter, has been writing specifically about election disinformation for years. While there was no serious threat to the security of this election, he raises concerns about the federal government’s ability to properly respond to ransomware and other cyber threats, whether they be from within or outside of the United States. We know foreign actors like Russia and Iran are a threat to America’s national security. But to what degree are we a threat to ourselves?

The following transcript has been edited for clarity.