In this episode of Cyber Space, David Sanger, the Chief Washington Correspondent for The New York Times, discusses election security, how the government should respond to ransomware and other cyber threats, and the new HBO documentary based on Sanger’s book, “The Perfect Weapon.”
Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.
Cyber Space is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton.
Cyber Space is produced in association with Brooklyn Law School’s BLIP clinic. Special thanks to Amanda Kadish, Isabel Agosto, Jordan Khorshad, Alexa Pantelidis and Bryttni Yi.
