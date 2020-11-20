  • Show Notes
In this episode of Cyber Space, David Sanger, the Chief Washington Correspondent for The New York Times, discusses election security, how the government should respond to ransomware and other cyber threats, and the new HBO documentary based on Sanger’s book, “The Perfect Weapon.”

Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity. 

Cyber Space is produced by CAFE Studios. 

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, Sam Ozer-Staton. 

Cyber Space is produced in association with Brooklyn Law School’s BLIP clinic. Special thanks to Amanda Kadish, Isabel Agosto, Jordan Khorshad, Alexa Pantelidis and Bryttni Yi.

REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

“THE PERFECT WEAPON”

  • David Sanger, “The Perfect Weapon: War, Sabotage, and Fear in the Cyber Age,” Amazon Books, 6/19/2018
  • “The Perfect Weapon,” HBO Films, 10/16/2020
  • Ari Shapiro, “’The Perfect Weapon’ Tells The Story Of Growing Cyber War That The U.S. Is Fighting,” NPR All Things Considered, 6/14/2018
  • “Trailer for ‘The Perfect Weapon’ Highlights the Rise and Threat of Cyber Warfare,” Rolling Stone, 9/25/2020

ELECTION SECURITY 

  • David Sanger, Matt Stevens, Nicole Perlroth, “Election officials flatly declare that the election ‘was the most secure in American history,’” New York Times, 11/13/2020
  • David Sanger, Matt Stevens, Nicole Perlroth, “Election Officials Directly Contradict Trump on Voting System Fraud,” New York Times, 11/12/2020
  • David Sanger, Julian Barnes, “U.S. Tried a More Aggressive Cyberstrategy, and the Feared Attacks Never Came,” New York Times, 11/9/2020
  • David Sanger, Nicole Perlroth, “Christopher Krebs Hasn’t Been Fired, Yet,” New York Times, 11/9/2020
  • David Sanger, Julian Barnes, “Iran and Russia are using voter data to try to influence the election, officials say,” New York Times, 10/22/2020

TRUMP & DISINFORMATION 

  • Trump’s false claim about Dominion technology, Twitter, 11/12/2020
  • Jim Rutenberg, Nick Corasaniti, “Behind Trump’s Yearslong Effort to Turn Losing Into Winning,” New York Times, 11/15/2020
  • “Daily Distortions,” New York Times
  • German Lopez, “Pizzagate, the fake news conspiracy theory that led a gunman to DC’s Comet Ping Pong, explained,” Vox, 12/8/2016
  • Natasha Bertrand, “Ratcliffe went off script with Iran remarks, officials say,” Politico, 10/28/2020
  • DNI Ratcliffe Remarks on Election Security, ODNI, 10/22/2020

CYBER THREAT/RANSOMWARE

  • David Sanger, Nicole Perlroth, “As Election Nears, Government and Tech Firms Push Back on Russia (and Trump),” New York Times, 10/20/2020
  • Maggie Miller, “Pressure grows to reinstall White House cyber czar,” The Hill, 11/11/2020
  • “Cyber Space ft. Chris Inglis,” CAFE.com, 9/11/2020
  • Tom Burt, “New action to combat ransomware ahead of U.S. elections,” Microsoft.com, 10/12/2020
  • Tom Burt, “An update on disruption of Trickbot,” Microsoft.com, 10/20/2020
  • Tom Winter, “More hospitals hit by ransomware as feds warn about cyberattacks,” NBC News, 10/29/2020
  • “FACT SHEET: Ransomware and HIPAA,” HHS.gov, 2016
  • “Advisory on Potential Sanctions Risks for Facilitating Ransomware Payments,” Treasury.gov, 10/1/2020
  • “Russian hacker group Evil Corp targets US workers at home,” BBC News, 6/26/2020
  • Bruce Sussman, “Baltimore, $18 Million Later: ‘This Is Why We Didn’t Pay the Ransom’” Secure World Expo, 6/12/2020
  • Julianne Peppitone, “China Is ‘Leading Suspect’ in OPM Hacks, Says Intelligence Chief James Clapper,” NBC News, 6/25/2020

 

Why you should be paying attention to ransomware cyber attacks

We may not have seen notable foreign interference with the 2020 election. That doesn’t mean we’re in the clear. 

It’s been over two weeks since Election Day, and as the days continue to pass with no concession from President Trump, concerns are growing about the lack of a formal transition process. One thing is clear: Trump and many of his supporters are not giving up the claim that the election was somehow rigged, despite no evidence of widespread voter fraud. 

Last week, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency released a statement calling the 2020 election “the most secure in American history.” Shortly thereafter, Trump took to Twitter to fire Christopher Krebs, the Agency’s director, who led the effort to verify the security of the 2020 election and combat allegations of voter fraud. 

David Sanger, the Chief Washington Correspondent for The New York Times and a seasoned cybersecurity reporter, has been writing specifically about election disinformation for years. While there was no serious threat to the security of this election, he raises concerns about the federal government’s ability to properly respond to ransomware and other cyber threats, whether they be from within or outside of the United States. We know foreign actors like Russia and Iran are a threat to America’s national security. But to what degree are we a threat to ourselves? 

The following transcript has been edited for clarity. 

