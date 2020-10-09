In this episode of Cyber Space, Shawn Henry, president of CrowdStrike, one of the world’s top cybersecurity firms, joins John Carlin to discuss election security, the threat of disinformation campaigns, and how cyber attacks have evolved over the last decade. Henry, who joined Crowdstrike in 2012 after a 24 year career in the FBI also discusses how he became involved in trying to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart’s disappearance.
Cyber Space is the newest podcast for members of CAFE Insider. Every other Friday, John Carlin, who led the Justice Department’s National Security Division, explores issues at the intersection of technology, policy, and law with leaders who’ve made an impact in the world of cybersecurity.
Cyber Space is produced by CAFE Studios.
Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Audio Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Noa Azulai, David Kurlander.
Cyber Space is produced in association with Brooklyn Law School’s BLIP clinic. Special thanks to Amanda Kadish, Isabel Agosto, Jordan Khorshad, and Motty Rivkin for their help with research.
REFERENCES & SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
BACKGROUND ON CYBER THREATS
- Ann Harrison, “The denial-of-service aftermath,” CNN, 2/14/2000
- James Griffiths, “’I love you’: How a badly-coded computer virus caused billions in damage and exposed vulnerabilities which remain 20 years on,” CNN, 5/3/2020
- Rebecca Hersher, “Meet Mafiaboy, The ‘Bratty Kid’ Who Took Down The Internet,” NPR, 2/7/2015
- James Risen, “BREACH AT LOS ALAMOS: A special report.; China Stole Nuclear Secrets For Bombs, U.S. Aides Say,” The New York Times, 3/6/1999
- National Cyber Investigative Joint Task Force website
ELECTION SECURITY
- CrowdStrike website
- Rohini Kurup, “DHS Warns of White Supremacy Threat, Russian Disinformation in New Report,” LawFare, 10/7/2020
- Michael Isikoff, “Chinese hacked Obama, McCain campaigns, took internal documents, officials say,” NBC, 6/10/2013
- “CrowdStrike’s work with the Democratic National Committee: Setting the record straight,” CrowdStrike Blog, 6/5/2020
- Sam Biddle, “Here’s The Public Evidence Russia Hacked The Dnc — It’s Not Enough,” The Intercept, 12/14/2016
- Emerson T. Brooking & P. W. Singer, “War Goes Viral,” The Atlantic, November 2016
- Joe Tidy, “Police launch homicide inquiry after German hospital hack,” BBC, 9/18/2020
- U.S. Department of the Treasury Sanctions Programs and Country Information
- “Treasury Sanctions Evil Corp, the Russia-Based Cybercriminal Group Behind Dridex Malware,” U.S. Department of the Treasury Press Release, 12/5/2019
AMELIA EARHART INVESTIGATION