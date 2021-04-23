Elie Honig is joined by NYU Law student Safeena Mecklai to discuss the road ahead after the guilty verdict in the murder trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin.

Join Elie every Monday and Wednesday on Third Degree for a discussion of the urgent legal news making the headlines. Third Degree takes on a bit of a different flavor on Fridays, when Elie speaks with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students, exclusively for members of CAFE Insider.

Third Degree is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

