Elie Honig is joined by NYU Law School student Safeena Mecklai. The pair discuss the latest in the prosecution of Derek Chauvin, including a Minnesota judge’s ruling on “aggravating factors” that could increase Chauvin’s prison sentence, and the federal indictment of Chauvin and three other former Minneapolis officers in connection with the murder of George Floyd. They also discuss the role of the media in shaping prosecutors’ charging decisions.

