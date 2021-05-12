Elie Honig breaks down the latest development in the long saga of Bill Barr: a federal judge reprimanding the former attorney general for misleading Congress about whether Donald Trump should have been charged with obstructing the Russia investigation.

Join Elie every Monday and Wednesday, Friday on Third Degree for a discussion of the urgent legal news making the headlines.

Third Degree is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producer: Sam Ozer-Staton.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: