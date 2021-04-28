In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig calls on DOJ leadership to aggressively pursue charges against the individuals who inspired and carried out the January 6th Capitol insurrection. He also breaks down the partisan political battle blocking the formation of a congressional commission to investigate the insurrection.

Join Elie every Monday and Wednesday on Third Degree for a discussion of urgent legal news making the headlines.

Third Degree takes on a different flavor on Fridays, when Elie speaks with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students exclusively for members of CAFE Insider. Become a member at half the annual price with special code DEGREE at cafe.com/insider.

Elie’s analysis doesn’t end with Third Degree. Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring articles by Elie, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.



Third Degree is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producer: Noa Azulai.

REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS: