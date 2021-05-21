Elie Honig is joined by University of Alabama Law School student Kyra Perkins. They break down New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement that her office will pursue a criminal—not just civil—investigation into the Trump Organization. They also discuss what it means to conduct a fair investigation, and the political sensitivities involved with an announcement like this one.
Third Degree is brought to you by CAFE Studios and the Vox Media Podcast Network.
REFERENCES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS
- Shayna Jacobs and David A. Fahrenthold, “Investigation of Trump Organization now exploring possible criminal conduct, N.Y. attorney general’s office says,” Washington Post, 5/19/2020
- Donald Trump’s statement on the investigation by the NY Attorney General, 5/19/2021