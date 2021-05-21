Elie Honig is joined by University of Alabama Law School student Kyra Perkins. They break down New York Attorney General Letitia James’ announcement that her office will pursue a criminal—not just civil—investigation into the Trump Organization. They also discuss what it means to conduct a fair investigation, and the political sensitivities involved with an announcement like this one.

