In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig is joined by Alabama Law School student Kyra Perkins to break down the status of the Manhattan District Attorney’s investigation into Donald Trump’s taxes and Justice Clarence Thomas’s conspiratorial dissent in a recent Pennsylvania voting rights case. Plus, of all the cases that Elie has prosecuted, which one still keeps him up at night?

Join Elie every Monday and Wednesday on Third Degree for a discussion of the urgent legal news making the headlines. Third Degree takes on a bit of a different flavor on Fridays, when Elie speaks with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students.

Elie’s analysis doesn’t end with Third Degree. Sign up to receive the CAFE Brief, a weekly newsletter featuring articles by Elie, a weekly roundup of politically charged legal news, and historical lookbacks that help inform our current political challenges.

