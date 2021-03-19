In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig and Alabama Law student Kyra Perkins discuss the state of HR-1 (the sweeping voting rights bill currently before the Senate), the pros and cons of abolishing the filibuster, and the latest in the Derek Chauvin trial jury selection process.
Join Elie every Monday and Wednesday on Third Degree for a discussion of the urgent legal news making the headlines. Third Degree takes on a bit of a different flavor on Fridays, when Elie speaks with a rotating slate of America’s most impressive law school students, exclusively for members of CAFE Insider.
