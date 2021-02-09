In the second episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig discusses the House impeachment managers, the Trump legal defense team, and what to watch for in the first day of the Senate impeachment trial.

Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai, Jake Kaplan.

References and Supplemental Materials: