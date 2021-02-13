In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig recaps the fourth day of the Senate impeachment trial, and looks forward to the final hours before the awaited vote.

Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai.

