In the inaugural episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig previews the unprecedented second impeachment trial of Donald Trump — what to look for, why it matters, and what comes next.

Third Degree is produced by CAFE Studios.

Executive Producer: Tamara Sepper; Senior Editorial Producer: Adam Waller; Technical Director: David Tatasciore; Audio and Music Producer: Nat Weiner; Editorial Producers: Sam Ozer-Staton, Noa Azulai.

