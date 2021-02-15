In this episode of Third Degree, Elie Honig recaps the whirlwind final day of the Senate impeachment trial: the House Managers’ shocking decision to call witnesses, their subsequent decision to stand down, and the eventual acquittal of former President Donald Trump.

